EMT stabilized and doing well from accident on Dec. 21, GoFundMe set up

Photo from Tiffany Gruetzmacher GoFundMe account



RAWLINS, WYOMING — According to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County’s Facebook page, the EMT that was struck last week and sent to the hospital is stable and progressing well.

If you wish to help donate for her medical bills, the link can be found here –> Tiffany Gruetzmacher

“Memorial Hospital of Carbon County wishes to provide an update on the individuals affected by the December 21 tragedy. EMT Tiffany Gruetzmacher was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on December 21 for further treatment based on the severity of her injuries. Tiffany’s family is happy to report that she has stabilized and progressing well.

Ashley Harris, the wife of Tyeler Harris, wishes to express gratitude for the overwhelming support she and her children have received from both the local community as well as across the state. In response to requests to assist the Harris family through financial donations, a benefit account has been established at the Bank of Commerce in Rawlins, WY. An account for Tiffany Gruetzmacher has also been established to assist with the current and ongoing medical expenses she will incur as a result of the accident. For individuals not able to deliver funds in person, donations can be made by simply calling 307-324-2265 and the staff at Bank of Commerce will assist with the process. Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Administration and Board of Trustees would like to say thank you for the countless calls and emails received during this time and for sharing in our loss.”

As of December 27, 2022, the GoFundMe goal for Gruetzmacher is $20,000, and over $27,000 has been donated. Tyeler Harris‘ GoFundMe goal was $15,000 for his family and over $79,000 has been donated to his family.