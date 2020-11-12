End hunger and donate to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 12, 2020) – During the cold months of the winter, some families struggle to put food on the table. This year, even more families could have the same difficulties with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking for the community’s help to ensure that no family goes hungry over the holidays.

To make monetary donations, make checks payable to Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

The food bank is located at 90 Center St. in Rock Springs.

Donations are also accepted online at www.foodbankswcty.org.