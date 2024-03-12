End of Wyoming Legislative Session summary report released

March 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The 2024 67th Wyoming State Legislature ended its session last Friday. According to a report released late Monday, this year’s 20-day session saw 366 bills and resolutions introduced, with the Legislature passing 126 bills. Seventy-one passed bills were introduced in the State Senate, with the other 55 coming from the State House of Representatives.

The biggest story for this year’s session was the adoption of the 2025-2026 biennial budget. That bill has been sent to Governor Mark Gordon’s desk for approval. Gordon has 15 days after receiving the bill to consider line-item vetoes and sign the bill. According to a press release from Ryan Frost, Legislative Information Officer, the appropriations and transfers in the bill for the 2025-2026 fiscal biennium total $11 billion. Of this, $3.4 billion is from the General Fund, net of de-appropriations and including $170 million of discretionary transfers to savings.

The summary concludes by stating, “Both the House and Senate have addressed a broad range of issues affecting Wyoming residents, and while some of these laws will take effect immediately, many will not go into effect until July 1 of this year. Lawmakers will begin their interim committee work in the coming weeks. The Legislature’s Management Council plans to meet and assign interim committee topics April 1. Wyoming’s Sixty-Eighth Legislature will convene next year on Jan. 14 for the 2025 General Session.”