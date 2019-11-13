Enjoy Downtown Christmas Bingo this holiday season

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — Do you know that Bingo was originally named “Beano” in 1929? A toy salesman overheard someone accidentally yell “Bingo!” instead of “Beano!” at a carnival near Atlanta, Georgia and the name has stuck ever since.

This year, locals and visitors are invited to play the first-ever Downtown Christmas Bingo. The cards contain 24 activities, with all items under $10, most of which are free. There is also one free square. Each square has an activity for participants to enjoy and mark off during the holiday season. Once they have a “Bingo” (straight across, vertical or diagonal), they can return it to the office for a prize.

The 307 Realty Group is the sponsor for this event.

Bingo cards are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Historical Museum, Community Fine Arts Center and the Rock Springs Library.

Participants can start playing Downtown Christmas Bingo from now until December 21.