Enjoy ebooks, digital audiobooks, streaming movies during library closure

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Library System has issued the following statement:

“While the libraries are closed because of the current COVID-19 health crisis, the Sweetwater County Library System wants to remind the community that many online and digital resources are available with their library card.

The library offers ebooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming movies through several platforms. Visit the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on Ebooks, Movies & More at the top of the page to see all that the library has to offer. A few of the highlights:

Hoopla – Ebooks, Digital Audiobooks, Music, Streaming videos. Hoopla’s selection includes new books, bestsellers, and classics. Audiobooks and ebooks check out for three weeks, videos check out for three days, and music checks out for a week. All items are available all the time – no wait! Typically patrons can checkout 10 items per month, but this has been extended to 14 during the closure.

OverDrive – Ebooks and Digital Audiobooks. OverDrive (accessible through the Libby app) provides access to a wide variety of ebooks and digital audiobooks, including new titles and bestsellers. Like the regular library, titles have a limited number of copies, meaning patrons may need to place holds items they would like to check out, depending on demand. There are many items available for checkout, however. Items checkout for two weeks at a time and patrons can have six items checked out at any given time.

RB Digital – Digital Audiobooks and Magazines. RB Digital has a big selection of digital audiobooks – many of which are available all the time. Patrons can also access a wide variety of magazines.

Kanopy – Streaming Movies. Kanopy provides access to more than 30,000 independent and documentary films. Patrons can borrow up to 10 titles a month for three days each.

All items checked out these platforms automatically return on their due date. If patrons need help retrieving their library card number or PIN, or there is another problem accessing one of the services, please email the library at [email protected]. Also, follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries for more information about the libraries’ services.”