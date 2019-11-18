Enjoy the 50’s today and Tuesday, snow and cold is on the way

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 18, 2019) – A blast of cold air and snow is on the way to Sweetwater County and the area Tuesday night through Wednesday night. After temperatures in the 50’s today and Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting a strong cold front moving into the area Tuesday night with a good possibly significant snow fall Wednesday.

Southwest and south-central Wyoming can expect snow to break out quickly Wednesday

morning, and last through Wednesday night. A few to several inches of snow are possible from this storm system. Strong easterly winds would result in considerable blowing and drifting of snow especially in Sweetwater County.

Weather forecasters are stating the Rock Springs/Green River area could receive one to three inches of snow during the day Wednesday. Winds at 20 to 30 mph could gust to 45 mph Wednesday afternoon.

Travel could become hazardous on Wednesday, and remain so through the Thursday morning commute. This includes Interstate 80.