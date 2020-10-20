Enjoy the warm as chilly, then cold weather is on the way

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 20, 2020) — Even though it will be windy, enjoy today’s and Wednesday’s 60-degree weather because, according to the weather folks, things will turn to chilly and then unseasonable cold starting Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, above-normal temperatures on Wednesday will give way to much colder air to end the week as a cold front blasts south Wednesday night. Sweetwater County is expecting Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 66.

Forecasts expect light snow and gusty north winds to accompany the passage of this initial cold front. Unseasonably cold air will continue to filter into the state Saturday before reinforcing cold air arrives Sunday.

Local high temperatures Saturday and Sunday are currently forecast to be only in the mid-20s, around 30 degrees below normal. Weekend nighttime lows could be in the single digits.

