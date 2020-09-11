Enzi accepting nominees to military academies

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WYOMING (September 11, 2020) — U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is accepting applications for nominations to the U.S. military service academies for the 2021-22 school year.

Every year, Enzi gives Wyoming youth considering military careers the opportunity to apply for a nomination to the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy. This will be the last opportunity to be nominated by Enzi.

“Military service academies provide exceptional opportunities to young people, including quality education,” Enzi said.

“These academies open doors and provide a unique set of experiences that graduates will carry with them throughout their careers. These students will be part of the final nominations I make as a senator and I’m grateful for this opportunity to nominate such bright students every year. I highly encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”

This year, there will be a virtual information session to learn about the service academies and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) programs, with representatives from the Wyoming delegation and the respective academies available to answer questions.

Advertisement

The session will be Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, starting at 5 p.m. Visit enzi.senate.gov/public/academy-nominations for details on how to virtually attend.

All applicants for service academies require a nomination and an appointment. Nominations are made by an evaluation of a well-rounded student including leadership, extracurricular activities, academic grades, SAT/ACT test scores and letters of recommendation.

Based on the applicant’s interview with Enzi’s selection committee, applicants are recommended to Enzi for final approval. Following Enzi’s nomination, final appointments will be made by each academy.

The application, procedures and specific criteria are available at www.enzi.senate.gov. Click on the “Academy Nominations” box on the right-hand side. For additional application information, please contact Martha Wilson at (307) 772-2477 or [email protected].

Applications for a nomination are due to Enzi’s Cheyenne office by Nov. 5 either by email to [email protected] or by mail at 2120 Capitol Ave. Ste. 2007, Cheyenne, WY 82007. Enzi’s committee will interview qualified applicants in early December 2020.