Enzi accepting nominees to military academies

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is accepting applications for nominations to the U.S. military service academies for the 2020-21 school year.

Every year, Enzi gives Wyoming youth considering military careers the opportunity to apply for a nomination to the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy.

“Military service academies provide exceptional opportunities to young people, including a quality education,” Enzi said. “These academies open doors and provide a unique set of experiences that graduates will carry with them throughout their lives. I highly encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”

All applicants for service academies require a nomination and an appointment. To be considered for a nomination, a student will be evaluated on leadership, extracurricular activities, academic grades, SAT/ACT test scores and letters of recommendation.

Based on the applicant’s interview with Enzi’s selection committee, applicants are recommended to Enzi for final approval. Following Enzi’s nomination, final appointments will be determined by each academy.

The application, procedures and specific criteria are available on Enzi’s website. For additional information, please contact Martha Wilson at (307) 772-2477 or [email protected].

Complete application packets are due to Enzi’s Cheyenne office by Nov. 5, 2019, at 2120 Capitol Ave. St. 2007 Cheyenne, WY 82007. Enzi’s committee will interview qualified applicants on either Dec. 6 or 7.