Enzi: Affordable Clean Energy Rule is good for Wyoming and country

WASHINGTON D.C. (Oct. 18, 2019) – Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi expressed his support for the Affordable Clean Energy Rule during a Senate vote Thursday. The vote failed 41 to 53 on the measure that would have blocked the rule in favor of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.

Sponsor

In a press release from the Senator’s office, Enzi stated, “I am glad the Senate showed bipartisan support for the Affordable Clean Energy Rule. The Clean Power Plan was designed to get rid of coal while the Affordable Clean Energy rule restores power to states like Wyoming. We should be supporting innovation in the energy industry rather than implementing overly burdensome rules that could increase energy costs and put people out of work in our state.”

Advertisement

In June 2019, the Environmental Protection Agency released the final version of the Affordable Clean Energy rule to replace the prior administration’s Clean Power Plan, which never went into effect due to the Supreme Court intervention.