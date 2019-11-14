Enzi aims to reduce youth use of tobacco products and e-cigarettes

Washington, D.C. (Nov. 14, 2019) – As teen use of e-cigarettes and vaping has skyrocketed over the last few years, Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi wants to ensure the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is taking the necessary steps to protect public health and our children.

At a Senate health committee hearing focused on examining the response to lung illnesses and rising youth electronic cigarette use, Enzi expressed his concern about the continued use of cigarettes, the vaping crisis and the detrimental harms tobacco has caused.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey found that the number of teenagers who vape has increased 700% since 2013. According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, 29.6% of Wyoming high school students use e-cigarettes compared to 27.5% across the country, and 15.7% of Wyoming high school students smoke compared to 5.8% nationally.

Enzi applauded the FDA for recently issuing a modified proposal to include large, color graphic warning labels on tobacco products, which was a provision he originally included in the 2009 legislation in an attempt to deter tobacco use. A circuit court struck down the FDA’s initial proposal in 2013.

“I think these warnings would be a good way to get people to stop smoking or vaping – or to never start,” Enzi said.

Enzi also asked the FDA to commit to regularly reporting to Congress every two years on how the Tobacco Control Act is working – another provision that Enzi included in the act in 2009. However, FDA has only published that report once, in 2013.

