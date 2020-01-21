Enzi and Barrasso to begin Trump U.S. Senate impeachment trial today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (2020) — Wyoming Republican Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso will be on hand as the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is due to resume today in the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

According to published schedules, the Senate will reconvene at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time today with the impeachment trial scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. today and each day that it continues. The trial is scheduled to run six-days a week, Monday-Saturday.

At last report, the trial proceedings are scheduled to dismiss between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time, but the New York Times has reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Rep./Kentucky) is considering holding the trial in 12-hour sessions.