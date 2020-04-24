Enzi applauds announcement to strengthen uranium industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 24, 2020) – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement after the Department of Energy announced the Nuclear Fuel Working Group’s strategy to restore American nuclear energy leadership:

“I am pleased to see the administration working to strengthen our country’s uranium industry,” Enzi said. “A strong domestic uranium industry is critical for national security. Unfortunately production in places like Wyoming have been undermined by foreign nations, such as Russia. In these especially uncertain times, it’s important to reignite this critical industry and ensure a stronger domestic uranium production at home.”

To see the Department of Energy’s announcement, click here.