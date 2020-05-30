Enzi applauds approval of Wyoming’s career and technical education plans

­

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 30, 2020) – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement after the Department of Education announced it had approved Wyoming’s Perkins career and technical education state plan:

“I’m glad the Education Department approved Wyoming’s career and technical education plans,” Enzi said.

Advertisement

“I was proud to lead the reauthorization of the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act in 2018 that helped make this possible. These plans will help give our state flexibility to offer students different training and education opportunities needed to succeed in the modern workforce.”

On May 29, the Department of Education approved nine career and technical education state plans, including Wyoming’s.

Click here to learn more about Wyoming’s plan.