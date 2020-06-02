Enzi applauds Clean Water Act reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 1, 2020) — U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a new rule concerning Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.

The EPA’s announcement would set a one-year deadline for states and tribes to certify or reject proposed projects like pipelines and industrial plants.

It would also limit any reviews to include only water quality impacts.

“For too long, the Clean Water Act has been abused and used to delay important energy infrastructure projects,” Enzi said.

“This important change to the act would help ensure that other states do not manipulate the system in an attempt to put energy-producing states at a disadvantage. This is good news for Wyoming and will help support jobs in our state at a time when certainty is much needed.”