Enzi Applauds New Rule To Replace Clean Power Plan

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for releasing the final version of the Affordable Clean Energy rule to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.

Advertisement

“I am glad the EPA is replacing the Clean Power Plan, which was designed to put coal out of business,” Enzi said. “States, not the federal government, are in the best position to set energy policies that work best for them. This rule helps to empower states and provide needed flexibility to move toward better energy production without causing economic harm.”

The Affordable Clean Energy rule provides three years for states to submit a plan to reduce emissions that reflect the individual facilities of each state. It establishes guidelines for states to use when developing plans to limit carbon dioxide at their coal-fired power plants.

Advertisement

Click here for more information about the Affordable Clean Energy rule.