Enzi, Barrasso applaud expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 18, 2020) — U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., released the following statements after U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced the opening and expansion of more than 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, including areas in Wyoming.

“This announcement to expand hunting and fishing opportunities on public lands is good news for sportsmen and for our state,” Enzi said. “Wyoming is home to the one-of-a-kind beauty and natural treasures. It’s important to ensure that our public lands and recreational areas are accessible to the public for multiple uses so those unique areas can be enjoyed by more people.”

“Today’s final rule is welcome news to hunters and fishermen in Wyoming and across the country,” said Barrasso said. “In Wyoming, hunting and fishing are a huge part of our way of life. I’m pleased we will now have expanded recreation access at a time where socially distant outdoor activities like hunting and fishing are more important than ever.”

The changes in Wyoming include:

Bamforth National Wildlife Refuge: Open upland game and big game hunting for the first time.

Cokeville Meadows National Wildlife Refuge: Open light geese hunting and sport fishing on acres already open to other hunting.

Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge: Open upland game and big game hunting for the first time on acres already open to other hunting.

Pathfinder National Wildlife Refuge: Open mourning dove hunting on acres already open to other hunting.