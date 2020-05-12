Enzi, Barrasso request DOJ to investigate illegal practices by beef packers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 12, 2020) – On Tuesday, May 12, U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., joined a bipartisan group of senators in writing a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) requesting that the department investigate potential anti-competitive activities in the highly concentrated beef packing sector.

“Recent pricing discrepancies between fed cattle and boxed beef are pushing cattle producers and feeders to the brink…Cattlemen across America seriously question the ability for their children to take over what are frequently multi-generational family-owned operations that serve as the engines for their communities and our country’s food supply,” the letter reads. “It is critical for the DOJ to act expediently to investigate these concerning circumstances.”

The letter, led by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., was also signed by U.S. Senators Steve Daines, R-Mont., Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Mike Rounds, R-S.D., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Doug Jones, D-Ala., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and John Thune, R-S.D.

The full text of the letter is available here.