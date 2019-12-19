Enzi, Barrasso, Romney introduce bill to modernize how community colleges report information

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 19, 2019) — U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, introduced legislation today that would help ensure community colleges are more accurately reporting on graduation rates to provide better transparency for students.

Current law requires institutions of higher education to report on graduation rates for first-time, full-time students, excluding millions of non-traditional students and creating incomplete and inaccurate information. The Time for Completion Act would modify existing reporting requirements to better reflect diverse populations of mostly part-time, non-first-time students at community colleges.

“It’s important for students and families to have the most accurate information before choosing a college that best fits their needs,” Enzi said. “The Time for Completion Act would update how colleges report on graduation rates to help make sure our institutions of higher education are serving students well. It would benefit Wyoming’s seven community colleges by more appropriately reflecting the diversity of our students there.”

“Wyoming is fortunate to have seven wonderful community colleges. They deserve to have all of their students, traditional or non-traditional, accurately accounted for in graduation rates,” Barrasso said. “The Time for Completion Act will make sure prospective students have the most up-to-date information about graduation rates before choosing the best school for them.”

“Right now graduation rates do not accurately reflect the scope of students who attend our community colleges in Utah and around the country,” Romney said. “Our bill will fix that discrepancy by modifying the reporting requirements to include non-traditional students, such as those students who attend part-time or return to school after serving in the military.”