Enzi, Barrasso to Trump: Don’t let big banks discriminate against energy sector

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 9, 2020) — U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., joined a letter to President Donald Trump urging the administration to take action against large American financial institutions that discriminate against American energy companies and their workers—who are being hit very hard during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., led the letter in the House.

“As every sector of our economy struggles to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks financial stability from the federal government, environmental extremists are using the pandemic to accelerate their goal of putting America’s energy jobs in the grave,” the members of Congress wrote to President Trump. “We urge you and your Administration to use every administrative and regulatory tool at your disposal to prevent America’s financial institutions from discriminating against America’s energy sector while they simultaneously enjoy the benefits of federal government programs.”

The letter was led by Cheney along with U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Congressman Don Young, R-Alaska.

Click here to read the letter.