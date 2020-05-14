Enzi, Barrasso urge regulatory relief for businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., joined 26 of their Republican colleagues in urging Senate leadership to provide businesses with regulatory relief in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In contrast to unsustainable increases in federal spending, the easing of regulatory burdens – estimated to cost businesses as much as $1.9 trillion – will have broader macroeconomic effects by promoting competition and private investment,” the senators wrote. “We stand ready to work with you to adopt commonsense regulatory relief in an effort to promote long-term economic recovery following the COVID-19 healthcare crisis.”

The letter was led by U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. The text of the letter is available here.