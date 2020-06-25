Enzi concerned over work being done to tackle American debt, deficits

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 24, 2020) — During a nomination hearing for Derek Kan to be the Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-WY) today said that the nation must begin working to address its growing debt and deficits.

“Our nation continues to confront an unprecedented crisis, both health and economic, from the COVID virus,” Chairman Enzi said.

“Responding to this crisis makes the OMB’s work more important than ever, especially as America faces more than $26 trillion in debt. The government wide inventory of federal programs that OMB is working on will help lawmakers make better-informed spending decisions.”

“Knowing exactly where taxpayer money is going is an important part of a working budget process. This inventory will help lawmakers make better-informed spending decisions. This inventory can also help the government eliminate duplication and ensure programs are working as intended for the people who may need them.”

Mr. Kan currently serves as the Executive Associate Director of the White House’s Budget Office.

Prior to this, he served in the Department of Transportation in a Senate-confirmed position as Under Secretary of Policy for Secretary Elaine Chao.