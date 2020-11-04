Enzi congratulates Lummis on winning his U.S. Senate seat

Advertisement

( November 4, 2020) — Retiring U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s election:

“Congratulations to Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis on being elected to fill the seat I have had the honor to hold for 24 years. I know she will put Wyoming first and be a force to be reckoned with in Washington. I also want to congratulate Congresswoman Liz Cheney on her re-election to the House of Representatives. Along with Senator John Barrasso, our state will have a powerful trio serving us in Congress.”

Tuesday night, Republican Lummis easily defeated Democrat Merav Ben-David with a little over 73 percent of the unofficial state vote. Republican Liz Cheney won her third term as Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, receiving 68.7 percent of the statewide vote. Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull was second with 24.6 percent.

“There’s a lot of interest and attention focused on the top of the ballot, and rightly so, but it’s important to remember that governing happens at the local level. Our county commissioners, city council, school board members – those are the people who shape our communities, and I applaud everyone who had the courage to put their name on a ballot this year.

“As we move forward, our country has no shortage of problems we need to address. Some are out of our control, but many are of our own making. If my experience over the years has taught me anything, it is that we will never be able to tackle these challenges unless we find common areas of agreement first and work to solve those problems together. I only have a few weeks left as a U.S. Senator, but I remain a proud American citizen, and I look forward to helping serve my country in other ways as I enter this new chapter of my life.”

Former Wyoming Congressman Cynthia Lummis released the following statement on her Tuesday night victory: “Tonight, the words ‘thank you’ are not enough. Not enough for the incredible team of county chairs who have helped me campaign in every community across our state. Not enough for the countless volunteers who spent their time hosting events, putting up signs, and going door-to-door for our campaign. Not enough for the Wyoming voters who have put their faith in me to serve as their next United States Senator. I am humbled, honored, and full of gratitude for the trust you have put in me.”

“Campaigning over the last eighteen months has given me the opportunity to connect with friends, old and new, from every corner of our state. I’m continually amazed by the vision, work ethic, and sheer determination of our people and businesses. From energy and agriculture to technology and tourism, the future of traditional industries, and cutting edge, new businesses can and should happen right here in Wyoming. The key to our future as a state is investing in our people, and keeping the long arm of Washington at bay.”

“There’s no question this is a challenging time for our state and nation. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families and businesses. And the national media continues to fuel political divisiveness. However, it is my sincere hope that we wake up tomorrow, not as a blue nation or a red nation, but a unified nation ready to renew the American spirit and sense of purpose. We have serious challenges to tackle, and it’s going to require Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to work together. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, head back to Washington and work with my colleagues who are ready to enact a robust policy agenda that puts America – and Wyoming – first.”