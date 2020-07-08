Enzi cosponsors bill to increase government efficiency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 8, 2020) — U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., signed on to legislation that aims to create more efficiency by modifying, consolidating, or repealing outdated, duplicative, or unnecessary agency regulations.

“Congress should always be looking to streamline the federal government so it is more efficient and accountable to hardworking taxpayers,” Enzi said. “Wasting taxpayer dollars is unacceptable and our nation’s spending crisis makes it even more important to reduce needless and duplicative government programs.”

The Unnecessary Agency Regulations Reduction Act would create a process to eliminate multiple regulations originating from any and all agencies in a joint resolution. It would require the Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, on an annual basis, to submit a list of outdated, duplicative, or burdensome agency regulations to modify, consolidate or repeal. The list of recommended regulations for consolidation, modification, or repeal would be included in the President’s Unified Agenda. The list would then be transmitted to the relevant congressional committees to review and the final list of recommendations would be introduced as a joint resolution, which would be eligible for expedited consideration in Congress.

The legislation is led by U.S. Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., and also cosponsored by U.S. Senators Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Josh Hawley, R-Miss., Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., David Perdue, R-Ga. and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.