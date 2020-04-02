Enzi creates coronavirus resources webpage

WASHINGTON DC, US (April 2, 2020) — Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., announced a new page on his website that provides a large list of federal and state resources available for people in Wyoming affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This page aims to provide folks in Wyoming with easy to access information about the many state and federal resources out there to help combat the effects of the coronavirus crisis – all within one-stop,” Enzi said. “It includes guidance for folks or businesses looking for how the recent bills Congress passed can help them.”

The page includes links to resources for individuals, small businesses, employees, veterans, residents abroad and more. It will continue to be updated as needed.

To access the webpage, visit enzi.senate.gov/coronavirus.