Enzi: EPA decision could hurt energy workers

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 15, 2020) — U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is denying petitions for small refinery to be exempt from Renewable Fuel Standard requirements for 2011-2018 compliance years:

“I’m disappointed in the EPA’s denial of these important small refinery waivers,” Enzi said. “The Renewable Fuel Standard program is in many ways a broken system, and exemptions are necessary for our small refineries to compete on a level playing field. This decision could hurt many energy workers in Wyoming and across the country.”

Since March, 17 small refineries in 14 states submitted petitions asking the EPA to reconsider exemption denials for previous compliance years. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the agency is denying those petitions, saying that the small refineries did not demonstrate disproportionate economic hardship from compliance with the program.