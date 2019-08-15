Enzi: Growth In Spending Continues To Outpace Revenue

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., said it is clear the nation has a spending problem as a recent report shows once again that high levels of federal spending continue to outpace revenue. A new report from the Department of Treasury showed that year-to-date revenues were up 3.4 percent, while spending rose 8 percent compared to the same period last year.

“We clearly have a spending problem. The rate of growth in federal spending is not sustainable,” Enzi said. “We need to change the way we do things in Washington. We are going to need to work together to put our country on a better fiscal path.”

