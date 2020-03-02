Enzi introduces bill to rein in unaccountable spending on consumer bureau salaries

Washington, D.C. (March 2, 2020) – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., introduced legislation today that would require the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to set salary rates according to the government’s standard pay scale.

Currently, the CFPB pays employees significantly more than other government agencies because it is not bound to the federal government’s General Schedule (GS) scale. In 2018, almost one in five employees at the CFPB were compensated more than the highest-paid individuals on the GS scale. Unlike other financial regulatory agencies, the CFPB operates outside of the regular congressional appropriations process because most of its funding comes directly from the Federal Reserve.

“The CFPB is a dangerously unaccountable agency, and its lavish spending on employee salaries is just one example,” Enzi said. “There is little that elected representatives can do to oversee the unelected bureaucrats in charge of CFPB’s operations, except to ask questions and hope to get answers. The agency essentially runs on autopilot, unaccountable to any branch of government. This common-sense legislation would be one step toward bringing much-needed oversight and transparency to the CFPB.”

The CFPB Pay Fairness Act is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and David Perdue, R-Ga.

Full text of the legislation is available here.