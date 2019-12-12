Enzi nominates Rock Springs student for U.S. service academies

Brixen Mathis received a nomination to the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 12, 2019) — Rock Springs student Brixen Mathis made Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi’s list of nominees to the United States service academies for 2020.

Mathis received a nomination to the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy.

Enzi nominated 14 Wyoming residents for the United States service academies for 2020. Today, he announced his choices for the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point and the Naval Academy.

“It is an honor to nominate these impressive Wyoming students who are driven with integrity and character,” Enzi said. “Young people from Wyoming demonstrate their patriotism and willingness to serve their country by applying to our service academies every year. In addition to a quality education, the service academies will open doors and provide a unique set of skills that graduates will carry with them throughout their lives.”

Nominees are chosen with the aid of an academy selection committee put together by Enzi. Receiving a nomination is the first step in the process of seeking an appointment to an academy.

Once the nomination process is complete, each academy will make a final selection.

