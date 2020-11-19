Enzi praises potential benefits of early COVID-19 treatments

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 19, 2020) – At a Senate governmental affairs committee hearing, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., emphasized that we are learning more about potential early treatment options for COVID-19 that can help patients until a vaccine is accessible for most Americans.

Advertisement

Enzi said the hearing was the first time in the Senate he had had heard explanations from health officials about the critical nature of early treatments for COVID-19.

“People aren’t looking for next year’s answer, they’re looking for this year’s answer,” Enzi said. “I see a real state of panic, mostly because they think until the vaccine comes out there is no answer.”

Hearing panelist Dr. George Fareed, a medical director and family medicine specialist, highlighted the benefit of treatment “cocktails” that can help when someone tests positive for COVID-19. Fareed said these cocktail options are “extremely well tolerated” and are available with a doctor’s prescription. He noted that some countries are dispensing packets that patients can bring home off the shelf that can help with early treatment of COVID-19.

Dr. Peter McCullough, vice chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center, said there is a treatment algorithm that has been peer-reviewed by a journal listed in the National Library of Medicine. “This is the best available science,” McCullough said.

McCullough said there is evidence to support each component of the treatment algorithm. He added thatit’s crucial for everyone to take this pandemic seriously so we can avoid mass mortality in the coming weeks.

“I appreciate all this information on early treatment,” Enzi said. “Some of it works, some of it doesn’t. That’s with everything that we know about when you get sick. But when people are thinking maybe they will die, they want some kind of solution.”