Enzi receives the National Head Start Assoc. highest congressional award

WASHINGTON D.C. (Jan. 29, 2020) — Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi received the National Head Start Association’s (NHSA) highest congressional award on Tuesday for his career-long dedication to supporting children and families.

NHSA programs provide comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income families.

“I want to ensure that all children are better prepared – not only for success in school, but also for success later in life,” Enzi said. “I’m deeply touched to receive this recognition and appreciated talking with folks who work every day to provide building blocks for our future leaders.”

This lifetime achievement award recognizes members of Congress who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to Head Start. Enzi received this award for his leadership in the reauthorization of Head Start with the Improving Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007.

“Head Start children and families are grateful for Senator Enzi’s support and thank him for keeping the commitment to Head Start in both his words and his deeds throughout his career in public service,” said NHSA Executive Director Yasmina Vinci.