Enzi statement on court decision to strike down oil and gas leases

Washington, D.C. (May 29, 2020) – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement after a federal judge in Montana ruled against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) directive and invalidated oil and gas leases in Montana and Wyoming:

“I am disappointed in the federal judge’s decision to side with environmental activists on this issue,” Enzi said. “I’ve long been a proponent of allowing the Wyoming governor’s office to work with the BLM and our stakeholders to implement management plans that work for all. This decision fails to properly acknowledge all the hard work that has been done to protect the species by those on the ground who know what works best.”