Enzi urges House to quickly pass third coronavirus relief package

Washington, D.C. (March 26, 2020) — U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after the Senate unanimously passed the third package in response to COVID-19:

­­

“After a lot of tense discussions, I’m pleased the Senate finally passed this third bipartisan relief package to help individuals, small businesses and the economy. It helps to fill in the gaps of the previous packages and provide the financial assistance needed for small businesses and employees in order to avoid massive unemployment lines and a complete economic collapse of our country. Employees are losing their jobs and businesses are having to shut down, through no fault of their own. They need our help. This entire situation is unprecedented and unique – and it calls for unprecedented solutions. I urge the House to quickly pass this legislation so folks can get the relief they need.”

According to a press release from Enzi’s office, the third Senate package:

Provides a one-time check of $1,200 to every American whose 2018 tax return, or 2019 if filed, showed income at or below $75,000, with an extra $500 per child. There is no minimum threshold. It is reduced for those earning between $75,000 – $99,000 and ends at $99,000.

Expands unemployment insurance to self-employed workers and makes more money available for longer periods of time.

Helps small businesses keep employees and stay open by creating a “Paycheck Protection Program” that would provide 8 weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 federally guaranteed loans to small businesses that maintain their payroll.

Helps families stay in their homes by implementing a foreclosure moratorium.

Mobilizes America’s health care sector and expands telehealth.

Allows the use of Health Savings Accounts to cover telehealth and over-the-counter drugs.

Stabilizes the economy by authorizing the Federal Reserve to provide liquidity to markets.

Provides loans to support passenger airlines, cargo airlines, and businesses important to “maintaining national security.”