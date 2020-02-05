Enzi’s and Barrasso’s statements on last night’s State of the Union address

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — Tuesday night both of Wyoming’s Republican U.S. Senators, Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, released statements concerning the President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Senator Mike Enzi’s statement: “President Trump made it clear in his speech tonight that he believes in America and the great things we can accomplish if we focus on creating new opportunities and continuing to strengthen the economy for working families. For Wyoming, this means not only finding new ways to diversify our economy, but looking for innovative ways to help support those industries that have supported our state. Thanks in part to legislation like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Wyoming has seen an increase in new business applications, an increase in household income and 25 opportunity zones to attract new investment.

“For my remaining time in the Senate, I hope that we can focus on our shared goals. While there is lot we can do, one of my priorities has been overhauling our broken budget process. Although our economy is strong, our current federal deficit is on an unsustainable path. Our national debt stands at more than $23 trillion. We clearly have a spending problem that we need to address sooner rather than later. The Senate Budget Committee is focused on helping Congress overcome its fiscal dysfunction, which is something that has bipartisan support. While we have made significant progress, there is still much more to be done.

“We also should continue to work on lowering health care costs and increasing quality of care. I will continue to work to ensure patients receive medical bills in a timely manner. With emerging technologies, it is also important to make sure our food safety laws are modernized. Existing laws were drafted long before many innovative technologies were contemplated. We need to make sure folks know what they are eating and that it is safe. This would all just be a start, but it could go a long way if we can get them across the finish line. I’m working to help folks in Wyoming and across the country secure a more stable, prosperous future.”

Senator John Barrasso’s statement: “President Trump had plenty of good news to share with the American people. The state of our economy is strong, healthy and growing; more jobs have been created; and Americans have more money in their pockets. Advertisement “In his address, the president put forward an optimistic vision for how he will continue to improve the quality of life for all Americans. I share his commitment to making health care and prescription drugs more affordable for working families. As chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, I know we can strengthen American infrastructure through targeted investments in aging roads and bridges. “The president’s roadmap for American greatness includes policies both parties can support. I hope Democrats will come to the table in good faith to make progress for the American people instead of continuing to take a hard left turn that will lead to more spending, higher taxes, and less freedom.”