EPA announces over $42M for Wyoming water infrastructure upgrades

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 23, 2024 — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $42,956,000 for Wyoming drinking water and clean water infrastructure upgrades.

This funding is part of the over $50 billion investment in water infrastructure upgrades from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – the largest investment in American history. Today’s announcement will support essential water infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies across the state. Almost half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans, ensuring funds reach underserved communities most in need of investments in water infrastructure.

“Over the past three years, EPA has invested nearly $175 million for new and upgraded wastewater and drinking water services in Wyoming communities through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “These projects are building new treatment and delivery systems, creating jobs, and securing healthy watersheds and safe drinking water across the state.”

Communities across the country are facing water infrastructure challenges. Many cities and towns have aging water infrastructure – old, broken, or lead pipes carrying drinking water and wastewater treatment plants in need of major upgrades. Some communities struggle to maintain adequate stormwater infrastructure to manage flood impacts from climate change effectively, and others need to upgrade their water treatment to address emerging contaminants like PFAS.

The funding EPA announced for Wyoming is part of a $5.8 billion investment through the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRF), one of EPA’s signature water investment programs. This multi-billion-dollar investment will fund state-run, low-interest loan programs to address key challenges, with $2.6 billion going to the Clean Water SRF for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and $3.2 billion going to the Drinking Water SRF for drinking water infrastructure nationwide.

Today’s announcement includes allotments for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law General Supplemental funds and Emerging Contaminant funds for SRF programs for fiscal year 2024. EPA anticipates announcing allocations for billions of dollars in additional resources for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lead Service Line Replacement fund later this spring.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Action in Wyoming

Since 2022, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has injected $175 million into water infrastructure projects across the state, protecting public health, preserving water resources, and creating jobs. These funds are provided to state revolving funds managed by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, which identifies and supports priority projects across the state.

These investments are unprecedented and transformational. View stories about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has impacted communities across the country in the Investing in America’s Water Infrastructure Storymap. Additional projects are available in the State Revolving Fund Quarterly Report.

Background

The Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and the Clean Water State Revolving Funds have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. SRF programs are critically important programs for investing in the nation’s water infrastructure. They are designed to generate significant and sustainable water quality and public health benefits across the country. Their impact is amplified by the growth inherent in a revolving loan structure – payment of principal and interest on loans made are available to address future needs.

For more information, including state-by-state allocations of 2024 funding and a breakdown of EPA State Revolving Fund funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund website and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund website.