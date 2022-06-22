Eric Bingham announces his candidacy for Rock Springs City Council Ward 4

Eric Bingham

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Eric Bingham is pleased to announce his candidacy for Rock Springs City Council Ward 4.

“I have strong leadership is the ability to empower others to do remarkable things and if you elect me, I will be honored to serve you by bringing my leadership and pragmatic problem-solving skills to the council. I have a powerful desire to see Rock Springs prosper and grow, even in these challenging financial times,” Bingham said in a press release.

“I am currently employed in a leadership role with Sweetwater County as the Land Use Director, where I have over 17 years of experience in land use issues, project management leadership, code development, and management of complex development projects. In addition, I lead in coordinating with other county departments and municipalities for impact funding requests for large-scale industrial projects. Additionally, I supervise the Economic Development operations at the county level, which includes business retention and expansion, and business attraction. Apart from my development experience, I have a law enforcement background as a sworn peace officer. In fact, prior to our family’s move to Wyoming, I was a Park Ranger with Utah State Parks,” he said.

“Almost 18 years ago, my wife and I chose to make Rock Springs our home and have been blessed in that choice ever since. It allowed us to raise our amazing son in a God-loving and patriotic community. We love the beauty of our county and enjoy all the amazing recreation opportunities that we have right at our doorstep. Whether it is mountain biking, hiking, paddle boarding, or some good ole target practice, we enjoy and appreciate the freedoms that we have locally and understand the necessity of protecting these liberties,” he mentioned.

“Our family has met incredible people in Rock Springs, and I look forward to knocking on doors and listening to the concerns of the citizens of Ward 4. I genuinely believe a city council member is a voice of the constituents they represent and if you elect me, I will be honored to serve you,” he said in closing.