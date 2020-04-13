Escapees RV Club 60th Annual Escapade canceled due to COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 13, 2020) – The Escapees RV Club 60th Annual Escapade scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex officially canceled the event due to COVID-19. The 60th Annual Escapade would have brought more than 1,600 travelers and 800 RV’s from all over the United States and Canada to Rock Springs June 21-26, 2020.

Duane and Jean Mathes, Escapade Directors, explained, “We are extremely disappointed that we won’t get to see our Escapade family this summer in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Like many of our members, we eagerly look forward to each Escapade as a chance to reconnect with friends, make new friends, and enjoy our time together. However, we are confident that this is the best decision, based on a number of factors regarding the ongoing concerns with COVID-19. Even if stay-in-place orders and bans on gatherings are lifted in time for Escapade, the health and safety of our members is our top priority. We believe it is irresponsible to encourage large-scale gatherings at this time and in the near future.”

The Sweetwater Events Complex has been working with the Escapees for several years on the event. The cancellation of the event will directly affect the budget of the Sweetwater Events Complex with a significant loss of building and campground rental revenue.

More significantly, losing the rally will also have a direct impact on local businesses in Sweetwater County. With over 1,600 people scheduled to be in the area for a minimum of five days businesses would have seen a considerable impact. It’s a big blow for businesses that are already struggling and were counting on extra revenue from the event. The City of Rock Springs, City of Green River and Sweetwater County will also lose the sales tax revenue generated by visitors during this national event. The Escapees RV Club estimate $3 million in economic impact for their rallies and that’s a substantial hit for businesses already struggling.

Even though the rally is cancelled the Sweetwater Events Complex RV Campground will remain open to RV’ers. Campgrounds that home many full-time RVing families are closing across the nation. The Events Complex campground will allow RV’ers a place to stay along with adequate space for social distancing and full hook ups. The Sweetwater Events Complex RV Campground can offer overnight stays for traveling nurses, medical workers and full time displaced RV’ers.

The rest of the Sweetwater Events Complex buildings will remain closed to the public per the Governor’s request. If you have questions about a specific event or need more information, please call the office at (307) 352-6789.