Escapes RV Club Escapade returning to Rock Springs in June

April 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Today, the Sweetwater Events Complex announced the return of the Escapees RV Club to Rock Springs for its 63rd Escapade, scheduled for June 16 to 21. Once again, the event will bring together RV enthusiasts from across the nation for a week of camaraderie, education, and adventure, with an estimated 1,000 RVs and over 2,100 people converging on Rock Springs.

From a press release from the Sweetwater County Events Complex:

The Escapade, a hallmark event for the Escapees RV Club, will offer attendees a diverse array of activities, including educational seminars, social gatherings, outdoor excursions, and entertainment, all against the breathtaking backdrop of Rock Springs’ natural beauty.

“We’re stoked to bring Escapade back to the Sweetwater Events Complex,” shared Rob & Laura Kernodle, Escapade Directors for the Escapees RV Club. “Rock Springs is just the spot for us to gather, connect, and dive into all things RVing while soaking up the beauty of Wyoming. We enjoy not only the amenities of the Sweetwater Events Complex, but also the hospitality of everyone in town!”

“We are delighted to welcome back the Escapees RV Club and their members to Rock Springs,” said Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Kandi Pendleton. The Escapade brings a surge of visitors to our community, providing a boost to our economy and showcasing all that Rock Springs and Wyoming have to offer.”

The Sweetwater Events Complex hosted the 60th Escapade in 2021, and the Escapees are back for a return engagement. The Escapade’s return underscores the enduring appeal of Rock Springs as a premier destination for RV travelers and highlights the strong partnership between the Escapees RV Club and the local community.

For more information about the 63rd Escapade, visit www.escapees.com or www.sweetwaterevents.com.