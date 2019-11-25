Evaline Valencia (March 18, 1934 – Nov. 21, 2019)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — Evaline Valencia, 85, of Green River, passed away November 21, 2019, at her home. She was a long-time resident of Green River. She was born March 18, 1934, in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of John Andrich and Edith Bender Andrich.

She attended schools in Superior, WY. Evaline was employed with Wyoming Fish and Game for 20 years.

She married Percy Valencia Jr. May 4, 1949, in Green River. They had been married for over 50 years. He preceded her in death in September 2003.

Valencia was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River. She had been active with her husband in various US Veterans auxiliary organizations.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She was an excellent pastry chef and cook. She also loved horses and was an avid animal lover. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Percy Mitchell Valencia and wife Bev of Mesquite, NV, and Bruce Valencia of Plain City, UT; daughter, Anna Jones and husband Scott of Green River; sister-in-law, Pat McClain and husband Raymond of Green River; grandchildren, Stephanie Peterson (Brandon), Christa Dominguez (Melissa), and Danelle Burd (Dylan); 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Percy Valencia Jr.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.