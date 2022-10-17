Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack

Kendell Cummings, one of two Northwest College students recently injured in a grizzly bear attack on Saturday near Cody, Wyoming. Photo courtesy of the Northwest Community College wrestling web page.

October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.

According to the Cowboy State Daily website, Northwest College Athletic Director Brain Erickson stated, “They’re alive and doing well, for what happened.” He said the injuries suffered were very serious in nature. Each wrestler has already received multiple surgeries. Both individuals were life-flighted to Billings.

The two men were part of a group of four that were hiking and horn hunting in the South Fork outside of Cody when the attack occurred Saturday afternoon. Reports state all four hikers had bear spray with them, but the bear attacked before the spray could be deployed.