Evanston sweeps Rock Springs in Wednesday doubleheader

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — It was a tough Wednesday night for the Rock Springs American Legion baseball team. Evanston won both games from the home-standing Sand Puppies, 16 to 2 and 12 to 9. The losses drop Rock Springs to 1-7 in AA-West Conference play while Evanston improves to a conference-leading 7-1.

The Sand Puppies will wrap up the regular season Saturday with a conference doubleheader in Jackson.

The Green River American Legion team will open play Friday at the A-West District tournament in Cody. The Knights meet Cody Friday evening. Powell, Lovell, and Riverton will also compete in the round-robin formatted tournament.