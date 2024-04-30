Evelyn and Henry were Wyoming’s favorite 2023 new baby names

April 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

What were the most popular names for babies born in Wyoming in 2023? According to Vital Statistics Services (VSS), part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Evelyn was the top choice for girls, and Henry was the most popular for boys.

Other top ten girl’s names were Amelia, Olivia, Harper, Charlotte (the 2022 favorite), Hazel, Eleanor, Lainey, Oakley, and Aurora. Jack and Wyatt tied for second place for the most popular boy’s names, followed by Elijah, Carter, Asher, Theodore, Benjamin, Waylon, and Noah (the 2022 champion). Popular newborn baby names are not broken down by counties.

Statewide Birth Numbers Continue to Decline

Once again, Wyoming saw a decline in the number of total births in 2023. The WDH report showed 5,989 births among Wyoming resident mothers in 2023, compared with 6,050 in 2022 and 6,236 in 2021. Nearly 600 births to Wyoming residents occurred at out-of-state facilities.

According to state records, Sweetwater County registered 441 resident births last year, with 80 among residents of Sublette County and 213 for residents of Uinta County.