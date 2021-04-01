Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 1, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 1, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.