Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 10, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Advertisement

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.