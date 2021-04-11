Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 11, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 11, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.