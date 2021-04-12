Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 12, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 12, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night — A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday — A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night — A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Advertisement

Thursday — A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.