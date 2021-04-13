Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 13, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 13, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with an east-northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday — Snow likely, mainly before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy, with an east-northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday Night — Snow likely before 7 pm, then snow showers likely after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday — Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday — A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.