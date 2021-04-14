Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 14, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 14, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Snow likely, mainly before 3am, then a chance of flurries after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday — A chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow between 9am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night — A chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday — A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Monday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.