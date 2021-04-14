Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 14, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 14, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Snow likely, mainly before 3am, then a chance of flurries after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday — A chance of flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of snow between 9am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night — A chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday — A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Monday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.