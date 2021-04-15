Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 15, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 15, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A chance of flurries between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — A chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of flurries between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.