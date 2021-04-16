Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 16, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 16, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered flurries before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 17 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday — A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.